Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001843 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, Liquid and IDEX. Fusion has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $13.01 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

