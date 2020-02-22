FUTURAX Market Cap Reaches $4,567.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a market cap of $4,567.00 and approximately $63,929.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042990 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00465266 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001397 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012473 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001634 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.