G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

