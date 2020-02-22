GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $21,512.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00780067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006878 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BitBay, YoBit, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

