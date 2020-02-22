GAPS Price Reaches $6.49 on Major Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $6.49 or 0.00067097 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market cap of $64.92 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,643.01 or 0.99665677 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000679 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001205 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

