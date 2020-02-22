Gas Hits One Day Volume of $4.78 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Gas has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00020134 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Koinex, DragonEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.02890000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io, DragonEX, Poloniex, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

