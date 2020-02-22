Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 565,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

