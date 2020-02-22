Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $5.94 million and $1.07 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00013853 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, Ovis and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

