GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. GenesisX has a total market cap of $43,019.00 and $93.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,879,352 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

