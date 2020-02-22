GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 140.76% from the company’s current price.

GNFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. GENFIT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.