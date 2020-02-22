GET Protocol (GET) Tops One Day Volume of $60,292.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $60,292.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00492040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.07 or 0.06509486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00066206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027763 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005082 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

