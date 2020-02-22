Giant Achieves Market Cap of $69,925.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including $11.91, $24.71, $20.33 and $33.89. Giant has a total market capitalization of $69,925.00 and $2,900.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00345411 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016223 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,063,812 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,808 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

