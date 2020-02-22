Gifto Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.87 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, Upbit, CoinTiger and Kyber Network. Gifto has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $8.87 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Kryptono, Bittrex, Allbit, OKEx, Bibox, Upbit, Binance, Coinnest, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

