Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,182. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

