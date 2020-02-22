Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,711 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,258,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499,216. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

