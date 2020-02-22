GINcoin Hits Market Cap of $108,941.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market cap of $108,941.00 and approximately $2,512.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,681.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.02716223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.03879911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00777975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00822134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00099231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00636757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

