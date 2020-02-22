GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Capitalization Reaches $110,872.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $110,872.00 and $829.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,635.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.56 or 0.02712589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.03881581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00785463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00826952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00098867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009854 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00629965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,935,104 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.