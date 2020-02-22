GoByte Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. GoByte has a total market cap of $291,761.00 and $10,229.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,979,898 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

