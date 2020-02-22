GoHelpFund Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $27,520.00 and approximately $31,093.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

