GoldBlocks Price Tops $0.0026 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $40,673.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and YoBit. Over the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.01083683 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000815 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

