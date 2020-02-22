GoldCoin (GLC) Market Cap Tops $512,761.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $512,761.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00777975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006839 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

