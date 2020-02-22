Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

