GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $129,987.00 and $17,316.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000428 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2,567.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

