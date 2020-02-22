Golem Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.17 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Golem has a total market capitalization of $59.17 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Vebitcoin, GOPAX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Tidex, Gate.io, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, OKEx, BigONE, Koinex, Binance, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, ABCC, Upbit, Ethfinex, Bitbns, YoBit, HitBTC, Huobi, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Braziliex, Liqui, Coinbe, BitMart, OOOBTC, Zebpay, Livecoin, Bithumb, Iquant and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

