GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRO. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at $57,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.90. 4,709,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,103. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $627.69 million, a P/E ratio of -35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

