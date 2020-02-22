Graft (GRFT) Price Down 22% Over Last Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Graft has a market capitalization of $174,525.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00818928 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001860 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

