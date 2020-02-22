Graphcoin Market Cap Reaches $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00345411 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016223 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000866 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

