Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ViaSat worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSAT opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.79. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.