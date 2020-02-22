Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 45,762 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.