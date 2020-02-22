Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 5,156 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,003,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 82,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 75,857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the third quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $54,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $39.84 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.