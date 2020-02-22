Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Luminex worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

