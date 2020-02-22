Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after acquiring an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mattel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 692,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of MAT opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.