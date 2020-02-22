Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $16.14 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,968.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

