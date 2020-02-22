Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 727.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.