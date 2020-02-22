Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of NewMarket worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE NEU opened at $424.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.53. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $382.88 and a one year high of $505.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

