Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,469 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 222,091 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of KAR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

