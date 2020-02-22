Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Innoviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVA opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 110.18, a current ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

