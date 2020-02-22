Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 15,920 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of United Natural Foods worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.