Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 239,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,625,038. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPB opened at $61.76 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

