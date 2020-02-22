Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 150.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,487,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger stock opened at $303.32 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.82.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

