Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dril-Quip worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE DRQ opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.56. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.