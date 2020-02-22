Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,853 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of LogMeIn worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in LogMeIn by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LogMeIn by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

LogMeIn stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

