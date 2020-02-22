Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 195,945 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,945 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 48.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 104.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 412,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

