Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,246 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after buying an additional 391,449 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,782,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

FAF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

