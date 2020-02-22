Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,464 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Standex Int’l worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Standex Int’l Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $908.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

