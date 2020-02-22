Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

