Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,262 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

