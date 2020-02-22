Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,410 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank Ozk worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $92,126,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 1,098,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after buying an additional 1,055,419 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

