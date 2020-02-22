Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,359 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

