Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Guider has a market cap of $2,864.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

